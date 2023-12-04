'Supernatural' Star Mark Sheppard Had 6 'Massive Heart Attacks'

Actor Mark Sheppard has revealed that he has suffered six "massive heart attacks," the most recent being over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, the "Supernatural" star recounted how he collapsed onto the kitchen floor while experiencing a cardiac emergency Friday.

"Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker," he wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "LAD" refers to the left anterior descending artery. This artery is responsible for providing blood to the front left side of the organ.

Blockage in this location that results in a heart attack that is called a "widow maker."

Sheppard said he "wouldn't be writing this" if it were not for his wife, along with the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center's staff.

"My chances of survival were virtually nil," he explained.

The actor is now on the mend, a representative confirmed to CNN.

Sheppard gained recognition for his portrayal of Crowley, a beloved villainous character on "Supernatural," a role he held from 2009 to 2017. Additionally, he is well-known for his appearance as Romo Lampkin in the science fiction television series "Battlestar Galactica."

"You don't need to do the most and biggest every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would have been impressive enough. You've impressed us, okay," Sheppard's "Supernatural" costar Misha Collins wrote in the comments. "Heal up and get back on the road with us. Love you, pal."

"Thank you for staying," added Kim Rhodes, another one of Sheppard's "Supernatural" costars, in the comments section.

The Los Angeles Fire Department meanwhile wished Sheppard a "speedy recovery."

Concluding his post, the actor noted that he was on the road to recovery.

"I feel great," he wrote. "Humbled once more."