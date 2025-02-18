Mark Hamill's Pants Fall Down at BAFTAs

"Star Wars" icon Mark Hamill suffered a wardrobe malfunction when his pants fell down while presenting the Best Film award at the BAFTAs.

The 73-year-old actor took the stage at London's Royal Festival Hall Sunday to announce the nominees for the final award, which went to "Conclave," a Vatican thriller.

While at the lectern, Hamill appeared to have trouble with his pants, which slipped, prompting him to pull them back up as he continued his presentation.

"All the big stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody would have seen it from their angle," a source from the front row said, according to The Sun. "Most guests looked horrified but said nothing."

The source added: "They were turning to each other wide-eyed as if to say, Did that just happen?"

The ordeal unfolded as Hamill opened up his speech by saying: "If you're in the room like me, you must love film — so what makes us love cinema so much that we're all gathered here to celebrate tonight? For me, it's that films create worlds so vivid and stories so powerful that we lose ourselves completely."

As he reached the end of his sentence he reached down and grabbed his pants to pull them back up before anyone noticed. Without missing a beat, he continued, "They create immersive cinematic landscapes that feel live whether they're set here in London or anywhere you imagine they can take you."

"Conclave" took home the most awards at the ceremony, winning four, including Outstanding British Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Editing, according to the Independent. "The Brutalist" also earned four awards, with Adrien Brody named Best Actor, Brady Corbet Best Director, and the film securing Best Cinematography and Best Original Score. Mikey Madison won Best Actress for "Anora," Zoe Saldaña claimed Best Supporting Actress for "Emilia Pérez," and Kieran Culkin was honored as Best Supporting Actor for "A Real Pain."