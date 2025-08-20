Mark Hamill Reveals He Considered Leaving the US When Trump Won Reelection

Mark Hamill admitted he briefly toyed with the idea of leaving the U.S. after President Donald Trump was reelected, until his wife pushed back against the idea.

In an interview with The Times, the 73-year-old "Star Wars" actor said he had suggested two alternatives to his longtime wife, Marilou York, in the wake of Trump's 2024 victory — relocating to London or settling in Ireland.

"She's very clever," Hamill said of York. "She didn't respond right away, but a week later she said, 'I'm surprised you would allow him to force you out of your own country.'"

Hamily said it was at that moment that he decided he was not leaving the U.S.

"I still believe there are more honest, decent people than there are the MAGA crowd," Hamill said. "If I didn't, I'd move back to England."

Hamil has joined a string of prominent figures who are considering fleeing the U.S. in the wake of Trump's reelection. Most recently, Jimmy Kimmel revealed he has secured Italian citizenship and hinted that he may move to Europe.

The talk show host made the remarks while commenting on Trump's second term in office during an appearance on his ex-girlfriend Sarah Silverman's podcast. The topic came about when Silverman observed that many Americans who are unhappy with Trump are seeking citizenship elsewhere.

"I do have ... I did get Italian citizenship. I do have that," responded Kimmel.

Rosie O'Donnell moved to Ireland in mid-January with her 12-year-old child, Clay O'Donnell, who, according to reports, identifies as nonbinary and is autistic.

"I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country. And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back," she said in a video posted to TikTok.

Last month, Trump called O'Donnell a "threat to humanity" and said he was "seriously considering" revoking her citizenship after she denounced recent moves by his administration, including the signing of a massive GOP-backed tax breaks and spending cuts plan.

"Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post at the time.

"She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"