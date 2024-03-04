'Star Wars' and 'Gremlins' Voice Actor Mark Dodson Dead at 64

Voice actor Mark Dodson, known for his roles in "Gremlins" and "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," has died at age 64.

Dodson's talent agency, Stellar Appearances, confirmed that the actor died Saturday in a post to Facebook. According to multiple reports, he died in Evansville, Indiana, where he had been due to attend the Evansville Horror convention, after suffering a heart attack while sleeping.

"Mark worked on dozens of movies, video games, commercials, and advertisements adding his unique voice and sound to each character and script he touched," his agency said in a statement. "Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world. Mark was honored to be inducted into dozens of the local chapters of the 'Star Wars' 501st Legions over the past several decades."

The Evansville Horror Con also paid tribute to Dodson in a statement on Facebook.

"Mark was not only a talented voice actor but also a cherished member of the horror community," the post read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that you can take a moment out of your day to reflect on the joy and laughter that Mark brought into the world. His legacy will live on through his work."

During his career spanning more than four decades, Dodson fulfilled roles as a radio personality, voice actor, and producer, according to Variety.

Dodson, who became a fan favorite at conventions, lent his voice to numerous iconic characters in well-known films. He kick-started his career in 1983 with "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," where he voiced the high-pitched creature Salacious Crumb, perched near Jabba the Hutt. The following year, he ventured into the realm of horror, providing the voice for Mogwai in the 1984 film "Gremlins."

Among his credits, Dodson also voiced numerous zombies in the 1985 film "Day of the Dead" and portrayed Niima Scavenger in "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens" in 2015. Additionally, Dodson showcased his voice acting talents across various commercials and video games, including "Ghostrunner II," "Bendy and the Dark Revival," "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," and "Ghostrunner."