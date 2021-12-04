Billionaire Mark Cuban Buys Small Texas Town

Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, bought the entire town of Mustang, Texas, last month, The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday.

"I don't know what if anything I will do with it," Cuban told the Morning News, noting he only bought the town because a good friend did not want it anymore.

It is unclear what Cuban paid for Mustang, but the town went onto the market for $4 million back in 2017, and the price was eventually lowered to $2 million, according to Fox Business.

"There was a strip club there called Wispers that has since permanently closed," Mike Turner, the real estate broker who listed Mustang, told the Houston Chronicle. "There was a killing there, the business had quite a tale."

Google Maps showed the name of the Wispers club had been edited to "Mark Cubaret" on Friday.

Mustang was founded in the early 1970s, known as a local watering hole in the dry Navarro County. Little has developed in the area since its founding.

The population of Mustang peaked at 47 in 2000, but has since dropped to around 21, U.S. census data showed. The town spans 77 acres and is approximately 55 miles south of Dallas.