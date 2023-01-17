Marie Osmond Says Her Kids Won't Get Inheritance

Marie Osmond has made it clear that she will be donating her wealth to charity and not leaving it to her seven kids because inheritance breeds "laziness and entitlement."

The 63-year-old former country singer shared her financial plans during an interview with Us Weekly, saying that leaving wealth can discourage the younger generation from working hard and exploring new possibilities.

"Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don't know anybody who becomes anything if they're just handed money," Osmond said. "To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and to work.

"I mean, I've done so many things from designing dolls and much more. I love trying, and I wanna try everything. I'm a finisher."

Osmond had eight children: Stephen, 39, Rachael, 31, Jessica, 35, Brandon, 26, Brianna, 24, Matthew, 23, and Abigail, 18. In 2010, her 18-year-old son, Michael, died by suicide.

The singer, who found fame at a young age as a member of the famous Osmond family, added that it was one of her "rules" with her children to not give up on something.

"If you start it, you finish it. You don't ever have to do it again, but you gotta finish. And, I just think all an inheritance does is breed laziness and entitlement. I worked hard and I'm gonna spend it all and have fun with my husband," Osmond said in reference to her husband Stephen Craig, who she remarried in 2011, more than 25 years after their divorce.

Osmond first revealed that she would be leaving her children out of her inheritance during an episode of "The Talk" in February, 2020.

"I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that's the ability to work,” Osmond said at the time. "You see it a lot in rich families where the kids, they don't know what to do and so they get in trouble. Let them be proud of what they make. I'm going to give mine to my charity."

Speaking with Us Weekly, Osmond added that she did provide financial assistance to her children when needed.

"I don't not help my children. I mean, if they need help buying a car or something," she said. "I love them to learn. You don't love something if you don't earn it. And so, even when they get their first car, you pay for half of it, get a job and learn that self-worth that it gives you."