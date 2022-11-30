Mariah Carey Joins Broadway 'Some Like It Hot' Producing Team

Mariah Carey has signed on as a co-producer of the new Broadway musical comedy "Some Like It Hot," saying it was her lifelong love of the original 1959 film's star, Marilyn Monroe, that drew her to the production.

"When [producer] Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film, I knew I had to be a part of it," Carey said, according to Deadline. "To see how this show continues to expand on the film's legacy – pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity – I'm proud to help bring 'Some Like It Hot' for today's world to new audiences."

"Some Like It Hot" is currently in previews at the Shubert Theatre and officially opens Sunday, Dec. 11. Carey said she first became aware of the story through the "timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe."

"She's been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction," she said.

Carey has won multiple Grammy Awards and sold more than 200 million albums. Her name has also become synonymous with Christmas with her 1994 album, "Merry Christmas," being one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time and her chart-topping single, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," regarded as a classic holiday staple.

In March 2021, Carey tried to secure the "Queen of Christmas" trademark. She was met with backlash from other artists in the music industry who felt they were also worthy of the title. Among them was Elizabeth Chan, who exclusively performs Christmas music and who filed a formal objection claim.

"Christmas has come way before any of us on earth, and hopefully will be around way after any of us on earth," Chan told Variety. "And I feel very strongly that no one person should hold on to anything around Christmas or monopolize it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity. That's just not the right thing to do."

Earlier this month the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled against Carey's legal attempt to trademark the name "Queen of Christmas," as well as the titles "Princess of Christmas" and "QOC," Page Six reported.

"I did this to protect and save Christmas," Chan commented on the ruling. "Christmas isn't about one single person — it's about everybody."