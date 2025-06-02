Marc Maron's 'WTF' Podcast to End After Nearly 16 Years

Marc Maron will end his podcast "WTF" this fall after 16 years.

The comedian announced the news Monday at the start of his episode interviewing John Mulaney, saying that he made the decision with producer Brendan McDonald.

"We both realized together that we were done," he said, according to USA Today. "There was no convincing or pushback or arguing. We were done, and it's OK for things to end."

Maron, 61, explained that after putting up a new show "every Monday and Thursday for almost 16 years, we're tired."

"We're burnt out. And we are utterly satisfied with the work we've done," he said.

Maron launched his podcast "WTF" in September, 2009, before celebrity interview podcasts became widespread. Over the years, he has interviewed a number of prominent names, including a 2015 conversation with then-President Barack Obama, for what The New York Times described as "almost certainly the first time that a sitting president has recorded an interview in a comedian's garage."

In 2021, Maron and McDonald became the first ever recipients of the Podcast Academy's Governor's Award for Excellence in Audio at The Ambies, Entertainment Weekly reported.

In 2022, the National Recording Registry preserved Maron's 2010 interview with Robin Williams by adding it to its collection.

Maron said he didn't want to "keep plugging along because we can at the risk of our burnout, or our passion [starting] to drift," adding that he may return to podcasting at some point but "for now, we're wrapping things up."

Mulaney expressed shock at the news, but Maron told the comedian, "I don't think we live in a time where people of my generation and slightly older know how to move on from anything or stop."

Maron also told Mulaney he doesn't "really know what this means for me," adding that the podcast "is most of my social life."