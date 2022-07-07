'Yu-Gi-Oh' Manga Creator Kazuki Takahashi Dead at 60

Japanese artist Kazuki Takahashi, known as the creator of the hit manga comic series "Yu-Gi-Oh!" has died at 60.

Takahashi, whose real name is Kazuo, was found dead in the sea near Nago, in the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, early on Wednesday, according to the Guardian.

He was wearing snorkeling gear when his body was discovered. Authorities are investigating his death.

Born in Tokyo in 1961, Takahashi launched his career as a manga artist in his early 20s, Newsweek reported. He would later describe his early work as a "total flop" but his perseverance paid off.

Takahashi solidified his career in 1996 when he began serializing "Yu-Gi-Oh" in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The series became integral to manga after an in-universe card game called "Magic and Wizards" was mentioned in one issue, resulting in a flood of fan correspondence.

As a result of its popularity, "Yu-Gi-Oh" was developed into an actual game three years later. Over 35 billion cards were sold and the Guinness World Records recognized it as the top-selling trading card game in the world at one point. In 1998, the first TV series based on the manga was created, followed by the first anime movie the following year.

"When the manga began, the original concept was to show various ways of battling using games each week," Takahashi said in a 2019 Q&A, according to Newsweek. "At first, I wasn't even thinking about a card game. Cards were just one of those games.

"After drawing them for two weeks, there was such an overwhelming reaction from the readers that I decided to make the manga into a series about cards as a response to their request."

During a 2002 interview with Time for Kids, which was cited on Tumblr, Takahashi said he had "always been obsessed with games" because "the player becomes the hero," which is what appealed to him. This led to the creation of "Yu-Gi-Oh!"

Earlier this year, Takahashi released "​​Marvel's Secret Reverse," a comic that saw Iron Man and Spider-Man team up together, with Tony Stark taking on the CEO of a world-famous card game company.