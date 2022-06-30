×
Tags: mandy moore | tour | pregnancy

Mandy Moore Cancels Remaining Tour Dates to Focus on Her Pregnancy

Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore attends the Red Carpet For Series Finale Episode Of NBC's "This Is Us" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, in Los Angeles. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Thursday, 30 June 2022 12:17 PM EDT

Mandy Moore has canceled her remaining tour dates for 2022 to focus on her pregnancy and the health of her unborn baby.

The "This Is Us" star, who is expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram.

"It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am canceling my remaining show dates in 2022," Moore wrote. "It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you."

Moore has been on the road promoting her LP "In Real Life," which was released in May, according to Rolling Stone. She kicked off her tour in Atlanta on June 10 and was scheduled to perform through to the end of July.

"When we booked these shows, I wasn't pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed," she continued on Instagram.

Moore explained that she has to "put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first," and that the best place for her to be right now is at home. She then thanked fans for respecting her decision.

"I can't wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!" Moore concluded.

Earlier this month, Moore announced that she was pregnant with her second child in an Instagram post that featured a photo of her 1-year-old, Gus, in a “big brother” shirt.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start … and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," she captioned the photo. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!"

Thursday, 30 June 2022 12:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

