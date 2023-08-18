Man Splits in Half After 750-Foot Jump From NYC Hotel Roof

A man plunged 750 feet to his death after falling from the roof of a five-star hotel in Manhattan on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 9 p.m. at the ritzy Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Columbus Circle, the New York Post reported, citing police and sources.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities suspect the man, who seemingly wasn't a guest or resident at the hotel, managed to access the roof using a service elevator, according to the report.

The man's body split in half when he hit the hotel's glass awning on the way down, sources told the Post, which noted that an arm was reportedly found across the street, where construction scaffolding "was seen dripping with blood."

A police officer at the scene said the man was wearing pajama bottoms, a print T-shirt, and slippers, the Daily Mail reported.

No other injuries were reported, and law enforcement currently does not suspect any criminal activity in relation to the incident.

Graphic pictures show the body covered by a blanket. Broken glass and debris were scattered around the person, who lay on the sidewalk outside a luxurious twin glass tower building.

A typical room at the Mandarin Oriental, which features a view of Central Park, can command prices starting from $1,195.

Occupying the upper 19 levels of the 55-story Deutsche Bank Center tower, the hotel is situated alongside a collection of homes belonging to Hollywood's most elite celebrities.

Among those who have owned residences in this tower, situated on the renowned "Billionaire's Row," are prominent figures such as actress Cynthia Nixon, model Gisele Bündchen, and musician Jay-Z.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.