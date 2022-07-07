Man Dies After Swimming in Lake at SoFi Stadium

A man trespassing on the property of the SoFi Stadium has died after he took a swim in a man-made lake Wednesday morning.

The 45-year-old man, who had not been identified, first hopped a fence to access the parking lot of the stadium, which is the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, at around 6:01 a.m., Inglewood Mayor James Butts said at a press conference, according to the Los Angeles Times. Security personnel promptly called police.

At around 6:13 a.m. the man was last seen entering the water and swimming toward the middle of the artificial lake. Several minutes later, a call was placed to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau and L.A. County firefighters. It took three hours for his body to be retrieved.

"We don’t know why he was on the property and we do not have him identified," Butts said. "They have plenty of surveillance video. ... We don’t know why he got in the water."

Butts explained that, after spotting the man on surveillance video, two security officers went to the lake but he was already in the water by that time. By the time divers and firefighters arrived, he had not been seen "for quite some time"

"Honestly, this is someone who made a conscious decision to trespass on the property, get into the lake, and he ended up having some distress and difficulty," Butts said. "So I don’t think there’s anything that SoFi could have done to prevent this."

The lake, officially known as Lake Park, is a 6-acre lake that can hold 11 million gallons of water and measures about 15 feet in depth, according to The Architect's Newspaper. It forms part of the Hollywood Park entertainment complex. According to the outlet, the landscape at the Hollywood Park complex is irrigated by stormwater runoff collected in the lake.