×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mama june | daughter | cancer | terminal

Mama June Says Daughter Has Terminal Cancer

By    |   Friday, 14 July 2023 11:53 AM EDT

Television personality Mama June Shannon has spoken out about her oldest daughter's cancer battle.

Earlier this year it emerged that Anna Cardwell, 28, was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma. Cardwell has completed four rounds of chemotherapy and is "doing pretty good," Shannon told Entertainment Tonight. However, she also said Cardwell's diagnosis is stage 4 and that her condition is "terminal."

During the interview, Cardwell's sisters, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 17, discussed the treatment she was receiving. 

"A lot of people thought that it was going to make her sick and stuff like that, (but) she's able to bounce back pretty quick," Efird told ET.

"She can still go to the grocery store, she can drive herself, she's still able to take the kids to and from places,"  she added of her older sister, who is mother to daughters Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7.

Having completed her chemotherapy, Cardwell must decide on her next course of treatment, according to her family.

"She just wants to see how it's going to go," Shannon said. "We don't know what to expect because the cancer is very aggressive, and it grew from nothing to something huge on the left side of her body really fast."

Shannon described her daughter's cancer battle as an "emotional rollercoaster."

"Mentally it's always on my mind," she said.

"She's stage 4. She's not going into remission," added Shannon. "We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time because you never know."

The health update comes two months after Cardwell's cancer diagnosis was confirmed. People initially reported the news, noting that she had been diagnosed in January. Cardwell underwent testing after experiencing stomachaches, which led to the discovery that she had cancer in her liver, kidney, and lung.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Television personality Mama June Shannon has spoken out about her oldest daughter's cancer battle.
mama june, daughter, cancer, terminal
299
2023-53-14
Friday, 14 July 2023 11:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved