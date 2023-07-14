Mama June Says Daughter Has Terminal Cancer

Television personality Mama June Shannon has spoken out about her oldest daughter's cancer battle.

Earlier this year it emerged that Anna Cardwell, 28, was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma. Cardwell has completed four rounds of chemotherapy and is "doing pretty good," Shannon told Entertainment Tonight. However, she also said Cardwell's diagnosis is stage 4 and that her condition is "terminal."

During the interview, Cardwell's sisters, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 17, discussed the treatment she was receiving.

"A lot of people thought that it was going to make her sick and stuff like that, (but) she's able to bounce back pretty quick," Efird told ET.

"She can still go to the grocery store, she can drive herself, she's still able to take the kids to and from places," she added of her older sister, who is mother to daughters Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7.

Having completed her chemotherapy, Cardwell must decide on her next course of treatment, according to her family.

"She just wants to see how it's going to go," Shannon said. "We don't know what to expect because the cancer is very aggressive, and it grew from nothing to something huge on the left side of her body really fast."

Shannon described her daughter's cancer battle as an "emotional rollercoaster."

"Mentally it's always on my mind," she said.

"She's stage 4. She's not going into remission," added Shannon. "We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time because you never know."

The health update comes two months after Cardwell's cancer diagnosis was confirmed. People initially reported the news, noting that she had been diagnosed in January. Cardwell underwent testing after experiencing stomachaches, which led to the discovery that she had cancer in her liver, kidney, and lung.