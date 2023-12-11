Anna Cardwell, Mama June's Daughter, Dies at 29

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, the oldest daughter of reality TV star Mama June Shannon, has died at age 29.

Shannon confirmed the news Sunday on Instagram.

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us," she began the caption of her post alongside a family photograph. "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won't and we will be updating y'all with more information as we get it today."

Shannon, 44, thanked her followers for their "continued prayers and thoughts."

Cardwell's death came after Shannon shared an Instagram post Friday urging her followers to keep her family in their thoughts.

"Y'all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y'all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y'all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time," Shannon wrote in her post, adding the hashtag "#CancerSucks."

Earlier this year, People confirmed that Cardwell, known for her appearances with her mother and sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson on TLC's "Toddlers & Tiaras" and "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," had been diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma.

She underwent testing after experiencing stomach aches, which led to the discovery that she had stage 4 cancer in her liver, kidney, and lung. In July, Shannon revealed that the cancer was "terminal."

"She's stage 4. She's not going into remission," Shannon told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time because you never know."