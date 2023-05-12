Mama June Shannon Spent Over $1 Million on Cocaine

Mama June, also known as June Shannon from the TLC reality show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," said she spent nearly $1 million on drugs in one year.

The reality star spoke candidly about her spending habits during her drug addiction to crack cocaine during an interview with the Daily Mail.

Reflecting on her lowest point, Mama June shared what kind of conversation she would have with herself if she could go back to that dark time in her life.

"Girl, what the hell are you doing spending all that damn money?" Mama June said. "I say that a lot to my husband [Justin Stroud]. I would be like, 'Man, why in the hell did I blow all that money?' I am always thinking about that.

"I think about a lot of things I could do with that money. My husband tells me all the time that I can't dwell on it."

Mama June said she did not remember "a lot of that time frame" but the "biggest, stupidest thing" she did was spend her money on drugs, which at the height of her addiction, amounted to up to $3,000 a day.

At first, she was snorting cocaine but later turned to smoking crack cocaine.

In 2021, Mama June spoke about her drug habit, and getting clean, in an interview with Access Hollywood.

"I was around drugs all my life, my brother-in-law had gotten busted several times for selling dope, my sisters have had pill addictions after surgery, so addiction does run in my family," she said. "When I was 20 years old, I went from nothing and started using meth — as it was known back in the day, crank."

Mama June's first attempt at getting sober came in 2015, when she went "cold turkey," but she relapsed. After her arrest, she embarked upon her second effort to get clean. Although she is now approaching nearly two years of sobriety, her final year of addiction has taken its toll on her family and finances.

"[My] bank accounts [were] overdrawn tens of thousands of dollars," she said. "I would say the last year of our addiction, [we spent] probably a good $900,000."

Mama June said that she entered rehab with "a $1.75 to my name" and "came out with nothing."