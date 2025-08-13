Maluma Halts Concert, Confronts Mom for Bringing Baby

Pop singer Maluma made headlines after pausing a recent show to call out a parent who brought a baby not wearing the correct ear protection.

In concert footage making the rounds on social media, the Colombian sensation took a moment to scold the parent during a show last weekend.

"With all due respect… how old are they?" Maluma, who shares 1-year-old daughter Paris with girlfriend Susana Gomez, asked the mother, according to a translation by Variety. "A year old? Less? A year. Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a 1-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this [expletive] high? Where is the sound this loud?"

Maluma went on to state that the baby "doesn’t even know what it’s doing here."

"Next time, protect their ears or something," he continued. "For real. It’s heavy. It’s your responsibility. You’re waving them around like they’re a toy. That baby doesn’t want to be there, for real. I’m telling you with all love and respect, now that I’m a father … would never bring them to a concert. For the next time, be a bit more aware."

Maluma, 31, is currently performing a series of concerts in Mexico as part of his +Pretty +Dirty World Tour, which continues until Aug. 16 and concludes in San Salvador on Aug. 23.

In July last year, the singer-songwriter opened up about becoming a first-time father in an interview with Allure.

"Everything changed. And I love it. Now, I wake up every day with the desire to conquer the world. I know I have to [expletive] kill it," he said. "For Paris, nothing is impossible. You have to lead by example. I go to bed every night that I can at 9 and wake up at 5:30 to hit the gym because I want to be healthy. You want to live forever for your kids. I want to make her proud."