Family Claims Hospital Malpractice in Las Vegas 'Jeopardy!' Champ's Death

The parents of five-time "Jeopardy!" champion Brayden Smith, 24, are suing a Las-Vegas based hospital, accusing its staff of negligence and medical malpractice which led to their son's death in February last year.

Scott and Deborah Smith filed the lawsuit Monday, naming as defendants St. Rose Dominican Hospital-Siena Campus in Henderson, Nevada; hospital corporation Dignity Health; and several medical staffers, FOX 5 of Las Vegas reported.

According to the lawsuit, which identifies two doctors and a nurse individually, Brayden suffered from ulcerative colitis and underwent a colectomy — a colon removal surgery — at St. Rose. It notes that he was sent home for recuperation, but three weeks later he was hospitalized again after collapsing.

"His father came in. The door was locked," the family’s attorney, Robert Murdock, said, according to KLAS. "His father basically had to push, break open the door, found Brayden on the floor and had to do CPR. Brayden was without oxygen for probably, I believe it’s 8 to 12 minutes."

Brayden died a few days later.

The lawsuit states that he was not given "heparin or anticoagulants post-surgery which was below the standard of care." His parents claim "Brayden developed pulmonary emboli," which killed him.

As part of the lawsuit, a doctor who specializes in colon and rectal surgery, and a nurse, offered their medical expertise in affidavits. That doctor wrote, "both of the doctors and nursing staff ‘dropped the ball’ on providing anticoagulants to Brayden."

"In my opinion … Brayden’s death was a result of the breach of standard care," he noted.

"People have this surgery every day. People move forward with their lives every day,” Murdock added. "There was no reason why Brayden had to die."

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that Brayden did not receive adequate care post-surgery from staff at St. Rose and through a separate home health service.

The case seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages greater than $15,000, FOX 5 reported.

Brayden was one of the last contestants to appear on "Jeopardy!" while Alex Trebek was hosting the show. Trebek died in November 2020 at age 80 after battling pancreatic cancer. Brayden won nearly $116,000 and was eligible for the show’s Tournament of Champions.