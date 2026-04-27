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Maitland Ward Reveals Earnings After Career Pivot

By    |   Monday, 27 April 2026 01:02 PM EDT

Maitland Ward, the former actor known for her role as Rachel McGuire on the 1990s sitcom "Boy Meets World," revealed her earnings since moving into the adult film industry. 

In an upcoming appearance on the Investigation Discovery series "Hollywood Demons," Ward contrasted the capped salaries of network television and the "six figures a month" she now reports earning through adult content and platforms like OnlyFans, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Ward's current revenue model relies on a combination of direct subscriptions, adult film sales, and personal brand management. 

During the "Hollywood Demons" episode, scheduled to air Monday, the 49-year-old revealed that her previous television work yielded approximately "$20,000 or $25,000 an episode." 

While she acknowledged to Entrepreneur in 2022 that she was "paid well in Hollywood," she emphasized that those figures were "nothing near what I am making now." 

Beyond the immediate monthly income, Ward identifies the "ceiling" and "longevity" of her current career as primary advantages over traditional acting. 

"I am creating this brand," Ward stated regarding her transition, which began in 2019 via cosplay. "I can make it go for as long as I want it to go."

Ward said part of the reason she switched paths was the unpredictability of mainstream Hollywood.  She noted that TV performers face the "constant fear of being fired or written off," adding that "you don't have all the guarantees out there." 

Ward further described her time in traditional media as one of restricted opportunity.

"Hollywood kind of typecast me and shunned me as this sitcom girl," she said.

Ward described her current status in the adult industry as a move toward having more say in her own life and career. 

She claimed her new professional path has allowed her to "take ownership" of her life, providing a "level of freedom and control" she found absent in Hollywood. 

"In porn or OnlyFans," Ward said, she has found a venue that makes her "feel more powerful than I ever have in my life."

Ward's career began with roles in "The Bold and the Beautiful" and the film "White Chicks" before she joined "Boy Meets World" in its sixth season. 

Since pivoting to adult entertainment, she has received industry awards and cultivated a significant online following. 

Ward describes her current role in the adult industry as a position where she finally gets to call the shots. 

"I have amazing fans that have just shown up," Ward said. "It's a time where we were alone and stressed and everything. That's a time when you need to connect."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Maitland Ward, the former actor known for her role as Rachel McGuire on the 1990s sitcom "Boy Meets World," revealed her earnings since moving into the adult film industry. 
maitland ward, salary, onlyfans, career
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2026-02-27
Monday, 27 April 2026 01:02 PM
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