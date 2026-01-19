Maher, Carvey Slam Celebrity Political Takes

Comedians Bill Maher and Dana Carvey on Monday slammed celebrities and millionaires for lecturing ordinary Americans about politics.

"[Celebrities] just make it worse. They just make it worse, celebrities do, when they speak and they're almost always on one side of the political divide," Maher said during his "Club Random" podcast featuring comedians Carvey and David Spade.

"And that's basically the side that I vote for. You know, as I always say to my woke friends, we voted for the same person; you're just why [former Vice President Kamala Harris] lost.

"I could gather, and I think I will because it will be funny, just the incredibly stupid things that celebrities say about politics or finance or something. So then if you're the person out there going, 'How could you live on $100 million a year? Vote Kamala Harris!' It's like, that's game over," he added.

Carvey said "you can't have" rich movie stars and politicians "lecturing you. It's just the elitist thing that came out of all that, you know, the Democrats.

"It wasn't a positive thing; they're not gonna do that in 2028. I'll bet they'll have real people," he added.

Following the 2024 presidential election, Maher criticized the Democrat Party for what he called its "anti-common-sense agenda."

"The reason I'm so mad at the Democrats is because as a voter, the issues that were important to me were democracy and the environment," he said during his HBO show, "Real Time With Bill Maher," in November 2024.

"And now, there's no one to champion or defend either of them because you, with your aggressively anti-common-sense agenda and shi**y exclusionary attitude, blew it.

"You lost everything — House, Senate, White House, Supreme Court and left us completely unprotected and ready to be violated," Maher added.

Last September, he criticized Democrats for not showing up to debate on his podcast like Republicans do.

"Thank you for being here. I always say that to my Republican friends," Maher said.

"The Republicans show up. The Democrats do not."

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton have declined Maher's invites, along with potential presidential candidate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Maher said.

"I say it every week, I am going to say it every week: Stop asking me why the Clintons have never been on the show," he continued. "They're invited.

"AOC, all these people that never come. Ask them. Get on their case."