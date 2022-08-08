'Magnum, P.I.' Star Roger E. Mosley Dead at 83

Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role in "Magnum P.I.," has died at 83.

The star's daughter confirmed that he died surrounded by family on Sunday after being injured in a car crash last week. Mosley was left paralyzed from the shoulders down and was in critical condition, Ch-a Mosley revealed.

"We could never mourn such an amazing man," his daughter wrote on Facebook. "He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."

Born in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, 1938, Roger Mosley grew up in the Imperial Courts public housing in Watts, according to USA Today. In 1971 he made his television debut with an appearance in the crime drama "Long Street."

That paved the way for several other appearances in films including "Hit Man" and the John Wayne drama "McQ" as well as roles in TV shows like "Kojak," "The Rockford Files," "Starsky and Hutch," "The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams," "Sanford and Son," "Kung Fu," and "The Love Boat."

It was his role as helicopter pilot Theodore "TC" Calvin on "Magnum, P.I." however, that forged his career and established him as a prominent actor. The part, and the character's portrayal to the Black community, were important to Mosley.

"They (the Magnum writers) keep writing for me to smoke and drink, but I won’t do it," Mosley told Ebony in a 1982 interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I never get high, smoke or drink on the show or in real life. That’s not what I want Black kids to see."

Mosley is survived by his wife Antoinette "Toni" and three children.