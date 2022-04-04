Madonna Leaves Fans 'Unsettled' With TikTok Video

Madonna has raised eyebrows after posting strange footage of herself on TikTok shortly before the Grammy Awards, then deleting it hours later.

In the video, which was made available by the New York Post, the 63-year-old pop icon sits at a table dressed in a black sheer top with her blond hair in four braids. She leans in close towards the camera, pouting her lips, then sits back in her chair.

The clip had followers confused with one person writing that the video was "completely unsettling" and another wondering "how am I supposed to close my eyes and fall asleep now," the Post noted.

"This honestly scared me I'm not gonna lie," a third fan said via the outlet.

The confusing video clip comes shortly after Madonna was pulled from Instagram after posting several photos of herself wearing fishnets and lingerie and seductively laying in a bed. Parts of her nipples were exposed in two of the shots.

Madonna reposted the photos and captioned them with a long rant slamming the social media platform and social norms.

"It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized," she wrote. "The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can't a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman's … which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny," Madonna added.

Earlier this year Nelly made headlines after he told Madonna to "cover up." His comments came months after 50 Cent slammed the singer for other risque photos she had posted on Instagram.

"LOL. That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don't get her old … up. LMFAO," the rapper wrote in November, according to Express. He later apologized after Madonna called him out for his comments but she refused to accept his "fake" apology, Metro noted.