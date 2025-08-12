Madonna Calls on Pope Leo to Visit Gaza: There's No More Time

Madonna has called on Pope Leo to visit Gaza in a humanitarian mission to help the Palestinian children.

The pop icon, who was raised Roman Catholic, made her plea in an Instagram post Monday, saying, "There is no more time."

"Most Holy Father. Please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it’s too late. As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone. You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry," she wrote.

Madonna ntoed that politics "cannot affect change, only consciousness can," which is why she was reaching out to "a Man of god." She explained that it was her son, Rocco Ritchie's 24th birthday, and the best gift she could give as a mother "is to ask everyone to do what they can to help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza."

"I am not pointing fingers, placing blame or taking sides. Everyone is suffering. Including the mothers of the hostages. I pray that they are released as well," she continued.

"I am merely trying to do what I can to keep these children from dying of starvation."

The Pope, who assumed his role in May, has repeatedly condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, voicing strong concern for the safety of Palestinian civilians affected by the bombardment.

"I am following with great concern the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the civilian population is suffering from severe hunger and remains exposed to violence and death," he said in July, calling for a ceasefire, according to CNN.

UNICEF reported that since the war began in Gaza in October 2023, over 18,000 children have lost their lives, averaging 28 deaths each day.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said that Gaza is suffering "man-made mass starvation" caused by a blockade on aid into the Palestinian enclave.

"I don't know what you would call it other than mass starvation, and it's man-made, and that's very clear," Tedros said. "This is because of (the) blockade."

Gaza's food stocks have run out since Israel, at war with Palestinian militant group Hamas since October 2023, cut off all supplies to the territory in March and then lifted that blockade in May but with restrictions that it says are needed to prevent aid from being diverted to militant groups.

Reuters contributed to this report.