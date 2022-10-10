Madonna Hints at Coming Out in New Video

Madonna has made headlines, this time for seemingly coming out.

The pop icon alluded to her sexual orientation Sunday on TikTok. In the video, Madonna holds up a pair of pink underwear. The words "I miss, I'm gay" flash across the screen as she then tries, and fails, to throw the underwear into a garbage can before theatrically throwing up her hands in the air.

The video came with no caption but fans interpreted it as Madonna confirming her sexuality.

"Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her," wrote one fan while a second added "Did Madonna just come out? And I'm witnessing it in real time??"

Another fan noted that "Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades my dudes."

And while she has not have publicly claimed to be bisexual, Madonna hinted that she may be in 1991, saying: "I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That's my theory. I could be wrong," according to MailOnline.

The video comes after Madonna was spotted kissing woman rapper and OnlyFans content creator, Tokischa, at New York Fashion Week, according to Entertainment Tonight, which further noted that the pair were seen kissing during a Pride event over the summer.

Madonna has been married twice; first to Sean Penn, from 1985 to 1989, then to Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. She also had a relationship with dancer Carlos Leon, with whom she shares her daughter Lourdes.

Earlier this year the 25-year-old Lourdes announced her entry into the music industry with a debut single and racy music video that had Madonna's stamp of approval.

Lourdes dropped her lo-fi pop song "Lock&Key" under her artist moniker Lolahol in August, and shortly after, Madonna took to Instagram to congratulate her.

"I am so proud of you Lola!" Madonna wrote on her Instagram story at the time.

Weeks prior to the release of Lourdes' single, the aspiring singer shrugged off the idea of pursuing a musical career, telling Interview magazine she "didn't care" much about music while discussing her future.

"I can sing. I just don't care about it," she said. "Maybe it's too close to home."