Madonna Fans Outraged After Concert Starts Late

Madonna fans are outraged after reportedly waiting nearly three hours for her to take to the stage for the first stop of her U.S. Celebration tour Wednesday night.

According to fans on social media, Madonna was set to perform at around 8:30 p.m. at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but walked onto the stage at 11 p.m. Concertgoers took to social media to vent.

"Will not be spending money to see her no ma'am that s**t pisses me off," one person commented on social media platform X.

"I don't give a f*** if you're Madonna. If you're 3 hours late, you're just f****** rude," another person wrote.

"I love Madonna but it's really f***** up how she's literally like 2 hours late for her FIRST show in the us," another commented.

A source close to Madonna informed Page Six on Thursday morning that technical difficulties during sound check caused her to be only an hour late, as Honey Dijon was set to begin at 8:30 p.m.

The 65-year-old "Vogue" singer kicked off her tour in Europe earlier this year after a severe health scare that led to her being intubated in the intensive care unit.

Attributed to a "serious bacterial infection" by her team, Madonna later broke her silence to give fans a health update.

"I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote in a statement on Instagram in July. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.

"My second thought was that I did not want to disappointment [disappoint] anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."