Madonna 'So Proud' of Daughter Lola Leon's Debut Single

Madonna's daughter, Lourdes "Lola" Leon, has announced her entry into the music industry with a debut single and racy music video that has her mother's stamp of approval.

Leon, 25, released her lo-fi pop song "Lock&Key" under her artist moniker Lolahol on Wednesday, and shortly after, Madonna took to Instagram to congratulate her.

"I am so proud of you Lola!" Madonna wrote on her Instagram story.

The video, directed by her producer and co-writer Eartheater, sees her dancing in several locations including Machpelah Cemetary in Queens and a beach location, where she wears nothing but a tangle of ropes while performing splits and backbends with a fishing net wrapped around her waist.

"I need a breeze / Whisk me away / I need to breathe / Nothing to say," Leon sings in the chorus. "I just lock into a Polly Pocket / It could all be crystal clear / Keep a photo of you in my locket / Addicted to the comfort / 'Til the comforter gets too hot, too hot to sleep."

The release of her single comes weeks after Leon shrugged off the idea of pursuing a musical career, telling Interview magazine she "didn't care" much about music while discussing her future.

"I don't have a specific goal. I probably should," she said, adding that modeling seemed like a "smart decision" financially. Acting was another prospect but Leon admitted actors "really annoy" her to such an extent that she "can't be around them."

"As for music, I can sing. I just don't care about it," she continued. "Maybe it's too close to home."

Leon also noted that she and her siblings "don't get any handouts in my family" — comments that she echoed in a 2021 interview with Vogue.

"People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her, but I'm not," she said, explaining that she has worked hard for her accomplishments and did not rely on her mother's money.