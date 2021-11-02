Madonna Weighs in on Cancel Culture: 'No One's Allowed to Speak Their Mind'

Madonna is sharing her thoughts on cancel culture.

The singer is not shy to say what she is thinking and in a new interview with V magazine, urged artists to speak up instead of remaining silent for fear of being canceled. The topic came about during the interview when playwright Jeremy O. Harris asked Madonna what her thoughts are on James Baldwin's quote "artists are here to disturb the peace," which is featured in her new concert film, "Madame X."

"Where do you think there's peace to disturb?" Harris asked.

"It's interesting because peace is subjective," Madonna replied. "The way people think about the pandemic, for instance, that the vaccination is the only answer or the polarization of thinking you're either on this side or the other. There's no debate, there's no discussion."

That, Madonna explained, was something she wanted to disturb. She told Harris, at issue was people were not encouraged to discuss the topic.

"I want to disturb the fact that we're not encouraged to discuss it," she continued. "I believe that our job is to disturb the status quo. The censoring that's going on in the world right now, that's pretty frightening. No one's allowed to speak their mind right now. No one's allowed to say what they really think about things for fear of being canceled, cancel culture. In cancel culture, disturbing the peace is probably an act of treason. We could start right there, and then we can just talk about our work as artists."

Elsewhere in the interview, Madonna also spoke about ageism, explaining she did not consider her age. She "just keeps going."

"Even when I performed almost my entire tour in agony, I had no cartilage left in my right hip, and everyone kept saying, 'You gotta stop, you gotta stop.' I said, 'I will not stop. I will go until the wheels fall off,'" she said.

In 2019, Madonna also spoke about ageism, and of being silenced by the masses, during an interview with Vogue.

"People have always been trying to silence me for one reason or another, whether it's that I'm not pretty enough, I don't sing well enough, I'm not talented enough, I'm not married enough, and now it's that I'm not young enough," she said. "So they just keep trying to find a hook to hang their beef about me being alive on. Now I'm fighting ageism, now I'm being punished for turning 60."