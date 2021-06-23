Macy Gray Defends Her Stance on Redesigning the US Flag

Macy Gray is defending herself from backlash over her call to have the U.S. flag redesigned.

The Grammy-award-winning singer caused a stir last week after stating in an opinion piece for MarketWatch that the flag was "tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect." She also hinted that it was racist. Speaking in a new interview with TMZ, Gray doubled down on her comments, explaining that her sentiments were sparked by the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol following the election of Joe Biden.

"I feel like the flag has been violated and weaponized," she explained. "We all saw a man being beat with a flag pole and we saw the insurrectionists storm the capital and use the American flag as their badge and symbol."

Gray said that the event changed the messaging from the flag, and had altered how people felt about it. Gray added that she now sees it as a "weapon" and a "symbol of hate."

"The flag's been redesigned 26 times, we've had 26 flags, so this wouldn't be the first flag change," she noted. "The flag during the Civil War was completely different … we didn't have 50 states and the flag has historically changed as the times have changed."

Looking back at the last two years, Gray said that the world has changed in a way she never saw before, and this qualified as a reason to change the flag.

"What the flag represents at this point is confusing. I think it's confusing to us, it's confusing to other countries," she said. "It's weird to honor it or to salute to it because you don't know what it stands for anymore."

In her piece for MarketWatch, Gray suggested that the colors of the flag be altered.

"What if the stripes were OFF-white? What if there were 52 stars to include D.C. and Puerto Rico? What if the stars were the colors of ALL of us — your skin tone and mine — like the melanin scale?" she wrote.

"The blue square represents vigilance and perseverance; and the red stripes stand for valor. America is all of those things. So, what if those elements on the flag remained? What if the flag looked like this?"

In her interview with TMZ, Gray said altering the color of the stars to various tones would be a more accurate reflection of the U.S. population.

"It sends a message that we're all included," Gray explained. "I just want to bring everybody together. I'm asking the government to – for once – let everybody know that we're all in this together."

