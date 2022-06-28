Machine Gun Kelly Says He Attempted Suicide While on the Phone With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he attempted suicide while on the phone with his fiancée Megan Fox.

The rocker, real name Colson Baker, opened up about the incident in his new Hulu documentary, "Life in Pink," which premiered Monday. Baker recalled the moment he "snapped" following the death of his father in 2020.

"I flew to my dad's apartment to clear all this stuff out. I had this really weird interaction with this neighbor who told me all these things I didn't want to hear," he said, according to People. "That f****d me up even more because I couldn't get closure on it. I wouldn't leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark."

At the time, Fox was filming a movie in Bulgaria and Baker said he was alone and started to get "this really wild paranoia." He started having thoughts about someone killing him and he began sleeping with a shotgun next to his bed.

Then, one of those days "I just f*****g snapped," he said.

"I called Megan, I was like, 'You aren't here for me,'" he continued. "I'm in my room and I'm like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."

In his lyrics, Baker has been open about past drug use, which may have heightened his sense of paranoia. He also addressed the suicide attempt in his song "God Save Me," which comes off his latest album "Mainstream Sellout."

"Last month took a gun in the room alone/ Last month almost blew my head off/ She screamed and I never put down the phone/ I gotta be somewhere please hang up," he sings.

The moment ended up being a turning point for the musician, who said he realized afterward that there was something "not right" with how he was feeling. Fox and Baker's 12-year-old daughter, who is from a previous relationship, also expressed their concerns.

"They simultaneously came at me with this like, 'I want to like, be able to see in your eyes. I don't want to like be talking to you through a veil anymore. I want to see you as my father and I want to see you as my husband-to-be,'" he said. "I was like, 'I need to kick the drugs, for real this time.'"

Baker previously opened up about his struggles in a 2020 interview with Interview magazine, saying that he was seeking therapy.

"Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art," he said at the time. "I'm taking steps. I had my first therapy session last Thursday. That's the first time I ever went, 'Hey, I need to separate these two people,' which is Machine Gun Kelly and Colson Baker. The dichotomy is too intense for me."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.