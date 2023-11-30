Macauley Culkin Finds a Home on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Former child star Macaulay Culkin, who gained fame over 30 years ago for his starring role as Kevin McCallister in the "Home Alone" films, is set to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, with Natasha Lyonne and Culkin's "Home Alone" mom Catherine O'Hara slated to speak at the event.

"Macaulay Culkin has been a staple in pop culture for decades," said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement. "He has an extensive trajectory of work but his movie, 'Home Alone' is one of the most beloved holiday movies known the world over. How fitting that Catherine O'Hara who played Macaulay's mother in the film is reuniting with her movie son and will be speaking at the ceremony!"

Following his debut in "Rocket Gibraltar" (1988), Culkin starred in "See You in the Morning" (1989) and "Uncle Buck" (1989) before gaining global acclaim for his iconic portrayal in "Home Alone" (1990) and its sequel "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (1992), according to People.

After an almost 10-year hiatus from acting, Culkin made a comeback with roles in movies such as "Party Monster" (2003) and "Saved!" (2004), in addition to making appearances on several television programs.

Though his on-screen appearances have been limited since resuming his acting career, Culkin notably appeared on "American Horror Story" in 2021, delivering a memorable performance as Mickey in the anthology series' Double Feature season.

Culkin is a father of two children, son Dakota, aged 2 and another child whose birth was confirmed by Culkin's actor brother Kieran Culkin in March, with his fiancée Brenda Song.

In an interview with Esquire earlier this year, Kieran recalled how uncomfortable the fame was for his sibling as a child.

"Even at that time, as a kid, I remember thinking, 'That sucks for him,' " he said.

"Poor f****ing guy," Kieran added. "He was little and having to try to accept that level of fame as reality."