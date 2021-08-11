Lyft Driver Arrested in Attack on Country Singer Clare Dunn

A rideshare driver from Nashville has been arrested for reportedly attacking and injuring country singer-songwriter Clare Dunn.

Albert Boakye, 46, was apprehended on Monday for a misdemeanor assault following an incident that took place in the early hours of June 26, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrest warrant cited by Yahoo! Entertainment.

The document states that Boakye picked Dunn up in downtown Nashville at 12:30 a.m. and got into an argument with her after missing a turn to her home. Dunn recounted the experience to People.

"He was screaming at me. I couldn't really make it out — his English wasn't the best," she recalled. "And I just knew in that moment that I wasn't going to get on that interstate with him. I wasn't going to go quietly where he wanted to take me. And I think he realized maybe this girl was going to be more trouble than she's worth."

Boakye reportedly stopped the car and opened the passenger door. The arrest warrant states that he reached in to pull Dunn out by her shirt then grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground, causing her to sustain facial injuries and bruises.

"Before I could even get my shoes off or get my phone to try and call 911, he grabbed me by the collar, ripped me out of the backseat and slammed me face-first down into a ditch," Dunn said. "Somehow in the scuffle, I thought I called 911, but I didn't even get the number right. But it was a miracle. They called me back. And when I came to, I was screaming, and I saw headlights. He ended up just leaving me alone at that point and took off."

Police were able to track Boakye down by using information from Dunn's phone app, then obtained the rest of the driver's information through a subpoena issued to the rideshare company Lyft.

"Safety is fundamental to Lyft," the company said in a statement to People. "The behavior described is appalling, and we permanently removed the driver from the Lyft platform as soon as we learned of this incident. We've reached out to Ms. Dunn to offer our support and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation."

Dunn said she hoped that by sharing her experience it could help save others from going through a similar incident.

"I don't want anyone else to go through it. Even if it just can keep one girl or one guy from going through this ... he knew what he was doing," she said. "He hit 'complete the ride' after it was done. I didn't take a screenshot of his license information during the ride. All of that goes away when a ride is completed. All I had was a little tiny profile picture and his first name. It's a slow process if you don't have all that info."

