Luke Bryan Assists Woman Whose Tire Blew Out on Road

Luke Bryan is being hailed as a true Good Samaritan after he stopped to assist a mother-of-two whose tire blew out on the road.

Courtney Potts was stunned when the country music star pulled over to help. She explained to WKRN that she had been driving to her parent's house in Tennessee on Sunday when the blowout forced her to stop on the side of the road. Potts' own jack was bent and, unable to change the tire, she had to wait for help. It was not long before Bryan drove by and decided to stop.

"He was like 'hey I almost hit you! This is a really bad road, we've got to get out of this curve,'" Potts said. "I’m not one of those to be like ‘oh my god it’s Luke Bryan!’ I was just trying to be cool, and I didn’t want to make him feel awkward."

Potts recalled Bryan being humble and down-to-earth.

"He didn’t act like a celebrity, not even a little bit. He just looked like anybody else that would have pulled over," she said.

Determined to help her, Bryan got out his own jack, climbed under Potts' car and got to work. Within 30 minutes, he had changed the tire but, before leaving, he posed for a photo with Potts, who had also recorded video of him lending her a helping hand. The video has gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 770.3K views as of Wednesday morning.

"There’s people that I haven’t talked to in years that have shared it," Potts told WKRN. "For that to go viral, I was just blown away, and it’s one of those things where you go, ‘what just happened?'"

As for what she would say to Bryan if she saw him again, Potts said she would just thank him for stopping. It was something he did not have to do, she said, but he chose to anyway.

"Him being from the South, he knows people would have stopped, but he chose to stop even when he was busy, and I am just so grateful to them," she added.