Country Singer Luke Bell's Cause of Death Revealed

Country singer Luke Bell died from an accidental fentanyl overdose, an autopsy report has revealed.

Last month it emerged that the 32-year-old artist had died several days after going missing on Aug. 26, in Tucson, Arizona. The autopsy report from the Pima County Medical Examiner's office, which was obtained by People, noted that Bell was found unresponsive by a passerby in a shaded area of a parking structure and that drug paraphernalia was present.

A toxicology report found that a lethal amount of fentanyl was in the singer's system and that he had also been drinking. Further, the autopsy noted that the singer had also suffered arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease at the time of his death, but it was not what caused his death.

In the report, the medical examiner writes that "in consideration of the known circumstances surrounding this death, the available medical history, and the examination of the remains, the cause of death is ascribed to fentanyl intoxication," according to People. "The manner of death is accident," the medical examiner concludes.

Bell's friend and fellow country singer, Matt Kinman, confirmed his death to Saving Country Music, which noted that the musician struggled with bipolar disorder. In its obituary, the music site painted the picture of a musician struggling with his diagnosis.

Bell would reportedly disappear for long periods of time only to end up in hospitals, the site noted. Over the past year, he was "finally beginning to find a new equilibrium thanks to medication and treatment," Saving Country Music wrote. But then his mental state "took a turn for the worse."

"Luke fought this as hard as he could, but the disease got the better of him," Bell's manager, Brian Buchanan, told TMZ. "When he was beating the disease, he was the sweetest and most generous guy. He's found peace now, and there's some comfort."

Earlier this month, Bell's family shared a statement to People, explaining that he suffered from "the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father's death in 2015."

"Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends. Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain," the family continued in their statement, adding that their "hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer."