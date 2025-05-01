'Luigi: The Musical' to Debut in San Francisco This Summer

A musical-comedy based on alleged murderer Luigi Mangione is set to debut in San Francisco this summer, KRON4 out of San Francisco first reported.

"Luigi the Musical" is being sold as a "story of love, murder and hash browns" according to the press release and will open June 4 at the Taylor Street Theater.

Last week, Mangione pleaded not guilty to federal murder charges in the execution-style assassination of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson. Prosecutors formally declared their intent to seek the death penalty if convicted.

The performance is said to feature other well-known recently incarcerated figures such as accused sex trafficker Sean "Diddy" Combs and convicted crypto-bundler Sam Bankman-Fried. The show is being marketed as a "wildly irreverent, razor-sharp comedy that imagines the true story of Luigi Mangione, the alleged corporate assassin turned accidental folk hero."

On Dec. 4, Thompson, a 50-year-old father of 2, was shot and killed just prior to 7 a.m. local time outside of the New York Hilton Midtown. Fingerprints recovered from a water bottle and a Kind bar near the crime scene have been matched to Mangione, according to police.

Authorities also say that they have linked bullet shells to a 3D printed ghost gun Mangione had on his possession when he was arrested. Local police arrested Mangione five days after the shooting at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The musical, directed by Nova Bradford and co-written with Caleb Zeringue, is described by the production company as "Bold, campy, and unafraid, Luigi: the Musical is both laugh-out-loud funny and surprisingly thoughtful. If you like your comedy smart and your show tunes with a criminal record, Luigi is your new favorite felony."

Following his arrest, several online fundraisers appeared in support of Mangione's legal defense. GoFundMe has removed at least three such fundraisers saying that its terms of service prohibit raising money for the legal defense of violent crimes. Yet, GiveSendGo, an alternative platform for crowd funding, has seen its Mangione legal defense campaign raise over $720,000 as of Thursday.