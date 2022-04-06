Louis CK's Grammy Win Sparks Backlash

Louis C.K.'s Grammy win on Sunday despite previously admitting to sexual misconduct has sparked a fresh wave of backlash.

The comedian's album, "Sincerely Louis C.K." beat out five other nominees for best comedy album at the 64th Grammy Awards, marking a comeback from professional comedy purgatory. The album was Louis C.K.'s first release since November 2017, when he was accused of masturbating in front of multiple female colleagues who spoke to The New York Times.

Shortly after the win, Louis C.K.'s name began trending on social media as many wondered why the Recording Academy saw it fit to bestow an award to someone with a history of sexual misconduct. Among those critics was podcast host Jesse Thorn, who interviews comedians.

"Every woman who has been harassed and abused in the comedy business, I hear you and see you, and I am so, so angry," Thorn tweeted. He concluded his post with expletives.

Other female comics also shared their views, with Jen Kirkman sharing details about her own encounter with Louis C.K. on her latest album, "OK, Gen-X," according to The New York Times.

"I’ll forward you the rape threats I get after this," she said, the outlet noted.

Australian performer Felicity Ward meanwhile took to Twitter with a list of female comics "who’ve never sexually assaulted anyone" who she encouraged her fans to "follow, see, buy their stuff," and comedian Mona Shaikh weighed in on the matter in The Hollywood Reporter.

"The message this award sends to C.K.'s victims and other female comics and comedy writers is that their cries will fall on deaf ears — and might well backfire," she wrote. "Not just because men in the industry are supporting other men, but because the system is broken. The comedy establishment sends a dog whistle to sexual predators, forgiving their abusive actions as long as they offer a superficial apology (often drafted by their publicists) and go underground for a year or so."

After that, Shaikh noted, they can emerge and revive their careers.

"It's assumed they've changed, even though there's no evidence of change," she continued. "Meanwhile, female comics are given no such benefit, no such breaks. It's a slap in the face of all the brave women who came forward, risking their careers and reputations to rid the industry of toxic behavior."