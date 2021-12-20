Louis C.K.'s Comedy Comeback Sparks Outrage

Louis C.K. released a new standup special to an outraged public this weekend, with many people questioning whether the comedian had ever really been "canceled" after admitting to allegations of sexual misconduct.

An ad for the special, "Sorry," was broadcast in a commercial during "Saturday Night Live."

"Are you picturing it?" he says in the video clip. "It’s good. It’s really good, nobody gets pregnant."

The special, which is available on C.K.'s website, is a recording of his Aug. 14 Madison Square Garden show in New York City, The Cut reported.

The promotional video was met with backlash on social media.

"Louis CK wasn’t canceled. He committed a sex crime in front of his coworkers. He should be on a registry," one Twitter user wrote.

"If anyone actually thinks someone can be 'canceled,' just tell them Louis CK advertised his new stand-up special during the first commercial break of SNL," another wrote.

"Louis CK has made enough money that he could go away forever. Doing another comedy special proves he hasn’t learned anything," a third Twitter user noted.

Others meanwhile voiced their support for C.K. on social media.

"The new special 'Sorry' by Louis CK is some of his best stuff ever, and the best comedy special I’ve watched in about 5 years," a Twitter user wrote.

"Louis ck lost a lot. You may think it’s not enough, which I understand. But why do we do this 'nobody' thing when we can easily demonstrate that’s not the case," another person tweeted.

"Didn't Louis CK actually ask every woman involved for explicit consent? Like, super creepy, I get it, but they gave him permission..." a Twitter user wrote.

Allegations of sexual misconduct against C.K. emerged in 2017 when five women spoke to The New York Times on the record about the comedian's behavior. He was one of the first to be accused amid the #MeToo movement and was forced from the public eye, but in 2018, he quietly re-emerged in the comedy scene. In November, the Recording Academy revealed that C.K. had secured a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album for "Sincerely Louis C.K."