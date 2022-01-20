Comedian Louie Anderson Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Comedian Louie Anderson has revealed that he is being treated for cancer.

A rep confirmed to Today that Anderson had been diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for DLBCL diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer. He is resting comfortably," said Anderson's publicist, Glenn Schwartz.

According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States and worldwide.

More than 18,000 people are diagnosed each year. Although it is considered to be "aggressive," this type of lymphoma is curable, the foundation noted.

Anderson is known for his role in 1988's "Coming to America" as well as its 2021 sequel, "Coming 2 America." The comedian also starred in "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" and made appearances in "Scrubs" and "Young Sheldon."

From 1994 through 1998, Anderson lent his voice to the animated series "Life With Louie." The series earned him two Daytime Emmys. In 1999 he became the host of the U.S. game show "Family Feud," which ran until 2002, and also made multiple appearances on late-night talk shows like "The Tonight Show" and "Late Night With Conan O’Brien," NME noted.

More recently, he played Christine Baskets in TV series "Baskets," which landed him an Emmy in 2016 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

"You know, it was such a great experience for me," Anderson told Decider of the role. "It was such a fluke, but my life is full of flukes that turned out to be fantastic."

In addition to his work in film and television, Anderson is an acclaimed comedian whose latest stand-up special, "Louie Anderson: Big Underwear," was released in 2018.