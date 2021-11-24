Lou Cutell, Actor in 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 91

Lou Cutell, best known for his role in "Seinfeld," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure," has died at 91.

The actor's friend, Mark Furman, announced the news Monday on Facebook but did not disclose a cause of death.

"After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home," Furman wrote in his tribute that included photos of the late actor. "He took me to Lucille Ball’s house in 1986," Furman added. "Rest in peace Lou."

Born in New York on Oct. 6, 1930, Cutell kickstarted his career in 1961 with the musical "The Young Abe Lincoln," which made it to Broadway. Three years later he made his TV debut on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," according to The Hollywood Reporter. From there, Cutell went on to appear in dozens of other shows including "My Three Sons," "The Wild Wild West," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Starsky & Hutch," "The Golden Girls," "The Wonder Years" as well as recurring roles on "Alice."

In 1995, he played a proctologist known as "A** Man" in the "Seinfeld" episode "The Fusilli Jerry," and in 2004, Cutell portrayed Leo Funkhouser in several episodes of HBO’s "Curb Your Enthusiasm." More recently, he appeared in the recurring role as one of the prankster seniors on "Betty White’s Off Their Rockers" from 2013 to 2014 and also made a 2015 cameo in the medical drama "Grey’s Anatomy."

In addition to his onscreen credits, Cutell appeared in various films, with titles including "Frankenstein Meets the Spacemonster" (1965), "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989), and "Pee-wee’s Big Adventure" (1985), in which he played Amazing Larry. His co-star Paul Reubens, who played Pee-Wee Herman, honored his memory on Twitter, calling him "sweet, caring and unassuming [and] slyly and wickedly funny."

"Lou was surrounded by family who loved him when he passed," Reubens added. "A couple of days before, I was lucky enough to be able to tell him how much he meant to me and that I’d never forget him. It’s obvious and corny to say, but nevertheless true: He was amazing."