Lorne Michaels Mulls 'SNL' Retirement

Lorne Michaels is considering retiring from "Saturday Night Live."

In an interview with CBS Mornings, the 77-year-old "SNL" co-creator said he may consider exiting the show after its 50th anniversary season, which gets underway in 2024.

"I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years," he said. "I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave. But here's the point: I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So, I'm gonna do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well."

When pressed about who would take over for him, Michaels vaguely replied, "I have a sense of where we're headed with that, you know," adding that he was not "gonna go on about it."

Michaels has teased a retirement before. In October 2020, he also told "Today" that he intended to stay with "SNL" until its 50th anniversary.

"My plan — and I’m not sure that I’ll see it through — but my plan is to be here for the 50th … and then by that point, I really deserve to wander off," he said.

Aside from a five year break in the 1980s, Michaels has been the show's steward since launching the series in 1975. In addition to "SNL," the 20-time Emmy winner also executive produces "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

He has also worked on the hit series "30 Rock," and classics films including "Three Amigos," "Wayne's World," and "Mean Girls."