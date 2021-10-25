Lori Loughlin Appears in First Acting Role Since College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin has returned to acting after serving two months behind bars for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal.

The actress is set to appear in the GAC Family holiday series, "When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas," according to The Hill.

In a recently released sneak peek, Loughlin is seen reprising her role as Abigail Stanton in the two-part "When Hope Calls" Christmas spinoff.

"When Hope Calls" initially aired on the Hallmark Channel before moving over to GAC Family. Hallmark distanced itself from Loughlin following news that she would be appearing in the Christmas project.

"Hallmark Channel has not cast Lori Loughlin in any current projects, including 'When Calls the Heart,' nor do we have any plans to cast her in the future," Hallmark Channel said in a statement shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "She was cast by GAC Family, a wholly separate cable network not affiliated with Hallmark Channel or Crown Media Family Networks."

In 2019 Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months in prison for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

In addition to her prison sentence, Loughlin was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service, while undergoing two years of supervised release. Giannulli was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, complete 250 hours of community service, and undergo two years of supervised release.

Loughlin was subsequently dropped from Crown Media Family Networks, the company that owns the Hallmark cable channel.

"We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels" involving the actress, the company said in a statement.

"When Hope Calls" was created by Alfonso H. Moreno, who also executive produces, according to Reuters. Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., Kaitlyn Greenough, and David Anselmo also executive produce.