Lizzo Clarifies: Not Quitting Music Industry

Lizzo's bold "I QUIT" announcement on Instagram shocked fans and sparked speculation that the Grammy-winning singer is taking a step back from the limelight, but she has since clarified her remarks.

"When I say I quit, I mean, I quit giving any negative energy attention," she said in a new video posted Tuesday on Instagram. "What I'm not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting with people."

Lizzo added that she knows she is "not alone" in her sentiment.

"In no way, shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive … I'm going to keep moving forward, I'm going to keep being me," she said.

The video came days after Lizzo shared a post that she concluded by writing, "I QUIT."

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," she wrote. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it.

"I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name. I didn't sign up for this [expletive]."

Although Lizzo did not specify the incidents she alluded to as "being dragged," she has faced significant scrutiny lately. In August, three of her former tour dancers lodged a harassment lawsuit against her, citing claims of sexual misconduct and a hostile work environment.

Lizzo has maintained her innocence, dismissing the allegations as "sensationalized stories" in a statement released shortly after the lawsuit became public knowledge.

Last week, in the wake of her "I QUIT" message, the plaintiff's attorney Ron Zambrano issued a statement slamming Lizzo.

"It's a joke that Lizzo would say she is being bullied by the internet when she should instead be taking an honest look at herself … Her latest post is just another outburst seeking attention and trying to deflect from her own failings as she continues to blame everyone else for the predicament she is in," Zambrano said, according to Billboard.