Lizzo Slams Cancel Culture as 'Appropriation'

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo is weighing in on cancel culture.

Taking to Twitter, the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker argued that the term is no longer being correctly applied.

"This may be a random time to say this but it's on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation," Lizzo tweeted. "There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it's become trendy, misused and misdirected. I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems."

Her comments raised a few eyebrows and piqued the interest of Mumford & Sons co-founder Winston Marshall, who called her tweet a "fresh take."

Marshall experienced being "canceled" last year when he was slammed for tweeting his support for an anti-Antifa book. The outrage resulted in him leaving the band.

Lizzo had her own experience with cancel culture last year when she drew backlash for singing the word "spaz" in her song "Grrrls."

While to some the term means "freak out," others consider it to be an ableist slur that takes aim at the disability community, particularly those with spastic diplegia.

In the original version of the song, as cited by HipHopDX, Lizzo sings: "Hold my bag, b***h, hold my bag/ Do you see this s**t? I'm a spaz."

However, amid outrage, Lizzo updated the lyrics to exclude the word "spaz." She also issued an apology on social media.

"It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song 'GRRRLS,'" she wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat Black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)."

Lizzo went on to explain that she had released a new version of the song with the lyric change.

"This is the result of me listening and taking action," she added. "As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world."