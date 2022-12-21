Liz Hurley Slams British Airways After Being 'Stranded'

Elizabeth Hurley slammed British Airways on social media for "dodgy service" after a technical failure left her stranded in Antigua for more than 20 hours.

Multiple planes across the U.S. and Caribbean that were bound for London Heathrow and Gatwick were grounded before take off Monday night, stranding desperate customers trying to get home for Christmas, including Hurley, the Daily Mail reported.

Taking to social media Monday, Hurley, who lives in Herefordshire, voiced her frustration and complained that she was left without food or water for hours at the airport on the Caribbean island.

"Stranded at Antigua airport with no food or water, taxis or hotels offered yet. Plane delayed 20 hours," Hurley wrote on Twitter.

Not long after, Hurley shared an update saying she was "still stranded" with "no food, water or hotel."

"Pretty dodgy service," she added.

Her tweet soon garnered a response from the airline, which apologized for the delay on Twitter.

"We're sorry to hear your flight has been delayed overnight and about your experience, Elizabeth. We appreciate this isn't an ideal situation for you. The airport team will do all they can to assist," the tweet read.

"We're experiencing delays to some of our flights due to a technical issue with our flight planning," British Airways added in a separate tweet. "We're sorry for the disruption to your journey, we're urgently investigating this so that you travel as soon as possible."

Three hours later Hurley tweeted again about the ordeal, saying that she had been forced to make her own arrangements to leave the airport after 12 hours of waiting. Her update prompted British Airways to reply, asking the actor to send a direct message with further details so that an investigation could take place.

In a statement Tuesday, the airline said it had resolved the technical issue that resulted in the mass flight delays.

"We're sorry for the disruption caused to our customers' travel plans," the statement to Daily Mail read.