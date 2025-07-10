WATCH TV LIVE

Livvy Dunne Rejected From Buying Yankees Legend Babe Ruth's Home

Thursday, 10 July 2025 11:04 AM EDT

Former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne has revealed that her application to buy Babe Ruth's New York City apartment for about $1.6 million was rejected by the apartment's co-op board.

The social media star, 22, shared her disappointing news Tuesday in a TikTok video while outlining her first real estate purchase.

"I'm so upset," she said. "The gag was it was Babe Ruth's apartment. So naturally, I'm telling everybody I'm excited."

Dunne said she and her boyfriend, MLB pitcher Paul Skenes, viewed the apartment she intended to buy outright with an all-cash offer.

"The realtor was so confident, Paul and I went, I got an interior designer because I didn't want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth's apartment," she said. But the plans unraveled.

"The week that I'm supposed to get my keys to my brand new apartment, I get a call — the co-op board denied me," she said. "For all I know, they could have been Alabama fans, and I went to LSU. I have no clue."

An unnamed resident in the building said Dunne was rejected because she posted about the potential buy on social media, according to the New York Post.

"The board got [expletive] because she put it on her Instagram," the resident said.

In May, Dunne posted a video for her 5.4 million Instagram followers, showing herself in a bikini, skipping down a beach with the caption: "bought a nyc apt."

The three-bedroom unit, priced at $1.59 million and listed this April, sits at 345 West 88th Street in Manhattan's Upper West Side, according to People. Ruth and his family reportedly owned the whole building and made it their home for 20 years, between 1920 and 1940.

After the apartment was listed in March, Dunne, who has reportedly earned about $9.5 million thanks to the NCAA's "name, image, and likeness" rules, emerged as a potential buyer.

One resident recalled spotting Dunne and Skenes viewing the co-op before the purchase fell apart.

The seller's agent from Compass said they were "all shocked and displeased" by the board's rejection and tried unsuccessfully to get them to reconsider.

"The managing agent got back to me days later and said the board decision was final, and that was it," the seller's agent said, according to the Post.

"The seller's real estate attorney liquidated (Dunne's) deposit, and that was it, and we're back on the market."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

