Lisa Marie Presley Book Reveals Michael Jackson Was 'Still a Virgin' at 35

Lisa Marie Presley offered an intimate glimpse into her relationship with Michael Jackson in her posthumous memoir.

Presley and Jackson first met when they were children and later began dating in 1994, after Jackson admitted his feelings for her during a trip to Las Vegas, which led to Presley ending her marriage to Danny Keough.

"Michael said, 'I don't know if you've noticed, but I'm completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children,'" Presley wrote in "From Here to the Great Unknown," according to People. "I didn't say anything immediately, but then I said, 'I'm really flattered, I can't even talk.' By then, I felt I was in love with him, too."

It was shortly after that conversation that Presley and Keough amicably split. When she and Jackson were romantically involved, he shared with Presley that he "was still a virgin."

"I think he had kissed Tatum O'Neal, and he'd had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn't been physical apart from a kiss," she wrote. "He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened. I was terrified because I didn't want to make the wrong move."

Jackson and Presley married in May 1994, shortly after her divorce from Keough, and stayed together for over two years before divorcing in August 1996. Jackson was 35 and Presley was 25 when they tied the knot.

Jackson died from cardiac arrest in 2009 at the age of 50. Presley died in January 2023 at 54, due to a small bowel obstruction related to previous bariatric surgery. After her death, her daughter Riley Keough finished her memoir using recorded memories left by Presley.

"Because my mother was Elvis Presley's daughter, she was constantly talked about, argued over, and dissected," Riley, 35, told People. "What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I've done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was, to turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life. I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive."