Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Named Guardian of Twins

Michael Lockwood was granted full guardianship of twin 14-year-old daughters he had with Lisa Marie Presley.

The news was confirmed by Entertainment Tonight, which noted that Lockwood was appointed as the guardian ad litem to Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love on Thursday, with no one opposing the arrangement in court.

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, died Jan. 12 after experiencing cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

"We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley," Lockwood said in a statement to People magazine days after her death. "Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible."

Lockwood, 61, a guitarist and producer, told People that "the most important thing" for him was to take care of their daughters and make sure "they always feel safe and loved."

Lisa Marie Presley married Lockwood, who was her fourth husband, in 2006 and filed for divorce in 2016. Five years later the divorce was finalized after a lengthy custody battle that continued after their separation.

Lockwood had previously accused Lisa Marie Presley of attempting to alienate him from their daughters. Early in 2021, he filed court documents asking the court to strip her of primary custody of their daughters amid concerns that she could relapse into drug and alcohol dependency after the 2020 death of her son Benjamin Keough, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough, along with daughter Riley Keough.

However, in a final judgment, the court noted their "communication difficulties" likely had a greater negative impact on their children than Lisa Marie Presley's personal issues, Taste of Country reported. They were granted joint custody.

The legal move comes amid contention surrounding Lisa Marie Presley's estate.

Priscilla Presley is disputing the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley's living trust that removed her and a former business manager as trustees and replaced them with Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, if she died or became incapacitated, according to The Associated Press.

A hearing to address Lisa Marie Presley's estate is scheduled for May 16.