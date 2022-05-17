Report: Lionel Messi to Join Inter Miami, Purchase 35 Percent of Franchise

Ex-FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has plans to retire in the United States in 2023, when he ventures over the Atlantic to join Inter Miami — and purchase 35% of the franchise — it was reported.

Last summer, Messi left Barca as a free agent before inking a two-year contract with Paris Saint Germain, which he will honor through June 2023, Forbes reported, citing DirecTV reporter Alex Candal.

According to the report, Messi will spend one more term in the European elite, which will give him the opportunity to go for a fifth Championship League title and also take a crack at sealing the Qatar 2022 World Cup trophy. The report also notes that a contract for Inter Miami has already been drawn up for Messi and has yet to be signed. Before beginning his American dream, however, Messi will purchase a 35% stake in the major league soccer outfit, the report added.

Earlier this year Inter Miami co-owner and Executive Director Jorge Mas linked Messi to Inter Miami.

"Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world. His skills have not diminished," Mas said in February, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

"I believe, and David [Beckham] has a relationship with him, that if he leaves PSG, at the time he leaves PSG we would love to have Messi as a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community," he continued. "Can it happen? We will push. I'm an optimist at heart — can I see it happening? It's a possibility."

Messi previously confirmed that he would be willing to move to the U.S. in the near future while speaking with La Sexta's Jordi Evole.

"I always had the dream of being able to enjoy and have the experience of living in the United States, experience what the league there is like, but not yet," Messi said in 2020, according to Marca.