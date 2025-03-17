Lindsay Lohan's Father Arrested Again, This Time in Florida

Michael Lohan, the father of actor Lindsay Lohan, is once again behind bars, this time in Palm Beach County, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Michael Lohan, 64, was taken into custody at 5:18 p.m. Sunday for violating probation following a prior arrest in Texas, CBS12 News reported.

His Feb. 21 arrest in Harris County, Texas, involved charges of family assault, strangulation, and repeated offenses against his family. According to the police report, officers responded to a disturbance at the Lohan household, where his estranged wife, Kate Major, accused him of stalking her.

At the time, she told deputies that while attending a doctor's appointment, she noticed her estranged husband’s car and believed he was stalking her. Further, she detailed several incidents of alleged domestic violence involving him, with reports dating back to July 20. According to the report, just three days before his Texas arrest last month, he shoved Major out of a lawn chair, resulting in bruising.

The affidavit highlighted additional alleged violent incidents, including one where Michael Lohan reportedly struck her with a wooden loafer, leaving her unable to open her eyes for three to four days.

Major further claimed that he choked her, bit her on the side of the neck when she refused to engage in sexual activity, and punched her on multiple occasions.

He released a statement last month on the issue to TMZ, dismissing Major's claims.

"I've shut up long enough about Kate's physical, emotional, and verbal abuse. She set me up," he told the outlet. "Originally, she said I was stalking her!"

When that didn't work, he continued, Major accused him of pushing her over a chair, "which is a total lie."

"Not only will my kids attest to it, but I have video. I have more videos of her abuse," he added.