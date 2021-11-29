×
Tags: Hollywood | lindsay lohan | engaged | bader shammas

Lindsay Lohan Engaged to Bader Shammas

lindsay lohan stands on red carpet
Lindsay Lohan attends the Channel 10 Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on Nov. 5, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (James Gourley/Getty Images)

Monday, 29 November 2021 09:32 AM

Lindsay Lohan is engaged to banker Bader Shammas.

The 'Mean Girls' star revealed the news with a photo shared Sunday on Instagram of herself and Shammas posing with a ring.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," she captioned the image.

Lohan and Shammas began dating two years ago, after meeting in Dubai, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lohan has been based in Dubai for several years and previously shared the reasons why she chose to remain there.

"There’s a certain calmness that I find there," she told W Magazine during a 2018 interview. "There’s no paparazzi, no cameras; that’s a big deal for me. I never considered people taking a picture 'bothering' me, but I don’t want people to misinterpret who I am as a person if they see me sneezing and they say I’m crying. I do really appreciate having the life where I can just go outside and not have to worry."

In the past, Lohan has dominated headlines for her renowned party girl lifestyle and strained relationship with her father, who she reconnected with in Dubai. She also drew widespread attention after splitting from her fiancé Egor Tarabasov in 2016. Shortly after, she opened up about their tumultuous relationship with Russian TV’s Channel One. 

"I realize now you can’t stay in a relationship just for love – no woman can be hit and stay with that person if that person isn’t prepared to say sorry," she said, according to The Sun. "The truth is, I wanted to make things work, but now I’m not sure that I can."

Prior to the interview, it was alleged that Tarabasov had begged the actress not to speak about their relationship but a spokesperson denied the rumor.

Monday, 29 November 2021 09:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
