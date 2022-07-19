Limp Bizkit Postpones Tour Amid Concerns Over Fred Durst's Health

Limp Bizkit had to postpone tour dates in the U.K. and Europe following concerns over frontman Fred Durst's health.

The rock band announced their decision Sunday on social media in a statement on behalf of Durst.

"For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour," the statement read.

"We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit," the statement added.

The band did not disclose specific details regarding Durst's health concerns but the singer revealed in a video on Limp Bizkit's website that he visited a doctor to "make sure I'm in good physical condition" ahead of the tour, but after undergoing tests, his doctor advised against continuing with the tour and instead suggested he remain close in order to do more testing.

"I'm only wishing for the best and I know everything's going to be OK," Durst said, adding that he has something in the works to "make it up" to fans.

Limp Bizkit kicked off their tour promoting the band's sixth studio album, "Still Sucks," in April. They originally intended to take the record on the road last year but had to postpone the tour due to COVID-19 concerns.

"In short, the system is still very flawed," Durst told Billboard at the time. "Even if the performers, crews, staff, and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn't ensure the safety of the audience as a whole.

"We are all in this together, and we all — individually and as a whole — have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID."