Lily Allen: Dad Called Police After She Had Sex for 1st Time

By    |   Thursday, 17 August 2023 12:28 PM EDT

Lily Allen opened up about losing her virginity at age 12 during a recent appearance on Alan Carr's "Life's a Beach" podcast. The singer recalled that her dad called the police. 

"I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil and never spoke to him again," Allen said. "I actually went missing. I went to his hotel room. I was on holiday with my dad and my brother and obviously I didn't come back to my room and I sort of slept in the next morning."

That's why, when she woke up the next day, "There were police all over the hotel."

"They were literally combing the beach and they had T-shirts like, ‘Is this what she was wearing?' People thought I drowned and I don't have the heart to be like, 'No I was just losing my virginity,'" the 38-year-old recalled.

Things have since changed a lot for the mother of two. 

Allen now shares daughters Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, with ex-husband Sam Cooper. And in 2020 she married "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour in Las Vegas. The pair reportedly met on the dating app Raya back in 2019.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," Harbour wrote on Instagram next to a photo of the bride and groom on  Sept. 9. "Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

In a December 2020 interview with People, Harbour detailed his life as a husband and step-father. 

"I'm in a relationship with three women who all have very different opinions of me at various times," he joked at the time. "Making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me. And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult."

 

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a writer at Newsmax based in South Africa specializing in media and entertainment. She has more than 20 years of experience in the news industry including reporting, writing, and editing for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


